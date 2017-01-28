SAIGON KICK Members To Guest At Upcoming SOTO Show In Tampa

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update

"Super thrilled to be sitting in with my man crush Jeff Scott Soto and his band of merry musical marauders on January 31st in Tampa at The Orpheum show. I have it on good authority that Nathan James' whimsical locks of joy are easily worth the price of admission in their own right. Chris McLernon and I will be performing a song detuned to such an extent, the last time we played it live we were fined for fracking. We will also be dressed as Easter Island heads...sans costume. Do drop in!"

Soto, featuring the legendary hard rock vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Talisman, Journey), released a new video/single and cover of the Michael Jackson classic, “Give In To Me” as a free 2016 holiday giveaway/download. The video was produced and edited by Brian Zaba for Zaba Productions. View the video below and you’ll see the Soundcloud link where you can either listen to or download it under the ‘More’ tab.

Jeff Scott Soto: "We literally recorded this 10 days ago, vocals and bass were done on days off during the TSO tour. Special nod on backing vocals to my TSO boys, Andrew Ross, Phillip Brandon, Dino Jelusic & John Brink, they knocked them out in seconds in the dressing room! Thanks to everyone who took their holiday hours away so we could get it to you for yours, ENJOY!!!”

Upcoming Soto live dates are listed on the flyer below:

Soto is:

Vocals: Jeff Scott Soto

Guitar: Jorge Salan

Drums: Edu Cominato

Bass: David Z

Guitars/Keys: BJ