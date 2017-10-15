SAILLE Part Ways With Drummer, Announce Replacement

Belgian black metal band, Saille, have announced the departure of drummer Kevin De Leener. "Things happen in life ... Kevin moves to France and leaves us in pain. We welcome Yoeri Gemeen as the new man behind the drum kit. New blood and new talent will bring Saille to the next level. His Maiden gig is next week in Bucharest.







Saille's latest album, Gnosis, is out now via Code666.

“Pandaemonium Gathers” studio video:

“Prometheus” video:

"Benei ha'Elohim" lyric video: