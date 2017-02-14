SAILLE Streaming “Benei ha’Elohim” Lyric Video

Belgian black metal band Saille have premiered the lyric video for their new track "Benei ha'Elohim". The song is taken from their forthcoming album Gnosis which will be released on March 17th via Code666.

The band commented, "The Benei ha'Elohim (translated: ‘Sons Of God’) were a group of beings that descended from the Heavens to mate with the Daughters of Men and thereby defying the will of God. They gifted mankind with great knowledge, including that of crafts and magic, but their deeds resulted in the birth of the Nephilim, destructive giants that wreaked havoc upon the earth."

Tracklisting:

“Benei ha’Elohim”

“Pandaemonium Gathers”

“Blôt”

“Genesis 11:1-9”

“Before The Crawling Chaos”

“Prometheus”

“Thou, My Maker”

“Magnum Opus”

“1904 Era Vulgaris”

"Benei ha'Elohim" lyric video:

“Genesis 11:1-9”: