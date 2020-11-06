SAINTED SINNERS Feat. BONFIRE & TYGERS OF PAN TANG Members Release "Standing On Top" Single, Music Video

German heavy rockers, Sainted Sinners, have released a music video for "Standing On Top", it's the first single taken from their new album, Unlocked & Reloaded, which will be released on December 4 via El Puerto Records. The new album is the first with new singer Iacopo “Jack” Meille (Tygers Of Pan Tang) on vocals. The

video can be viewed below.

The story of the song / video is quickly told: Singer “Jack” is new to a band, driven by the desire for big stages.

The digital single can be ordered here.

The album was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

The album is available for pre-order in a strictly limited edition wooden box of 333 numbered boxes, with a few surprises, here.

Tracklisting:

"Same Ol’ Song"

"Standing On Top"

"Early Light Of Day"

"40 Years"

"The Hammer Of The Gods"

"Free To Be"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Stone Cold Sober"

"Call It Love"

"Wall Of Sound"

"Farewell To Kings"