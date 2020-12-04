SAINTED SINNERS Release New Single / Video "Early Light Of Day"; Unlocked & Reloaded Album Available

German heavy rockers, Sainted Sinners, release their new album, Unlocked & Reloaded, today (December 4th) via El Puerto Records. It is their first with new singer Iacopo “Jack” Meille (Tygers Of Pan Tang) on vocals. Check out the new single / video "Early Light Of Day" below.

Unlocked & Reloaded was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

The album is available for pre-order in a strictly limited edition wooden box of 333 numbered boxes, with a few surprises, here.

Tracklisting:

"Same Ol’ Song"

"Standing On Top"

"Early Light Of Day"

"40 Years"

"The Hammer Of The Gods"

"Free To Be"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Stone Cold Sober"

"Call It Love"

"Wall Of Sound"

"Farewell To Kings"

Photo by Matt Bischof