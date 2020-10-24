SAINTED SINNERS Reveal Unlocked & Reloaded Album Details

German heavy rockers, Sainted Sinners, have announced the release of their new album Unlocked & Reloaded on December 4th via El Puerto Records. The new album is the first with new singer Iacopo "Jack" Meille (Tygers Of Pan Tang) on vocals.

The new lineup with Frank Pané (Bonfire) and Iacopo "Jack" Meille (Tygers Of Pan Tang) on vocals will definitely not only inspire old fans, but also a whole new audience. The individual class of musicians distinguishes the Sainted Sinners, which in addition to drummer Berci Hirleman, now also includes Rico Bowen (Paul McCartney, Madonna) on bass and Ernesto Ghezzi (Eros Ramazotti, Gotthard) on keyboards.

Tracklisting:

"Same Ol’ Song"

"Standing On Top"

"Early Light Of Day"

"40 Years"

"The Hammer Of The Gods"

"Free To Be"

"I Can’t Wait"

"Stone Cold Sober"

"Call It Love"

"Wall Of Sound"

"Farewell To Kings"

The album was mixed by Dick Dropkick at SpitFire Studio and mastered by Harry Hess (Harem Scarem, Danko Jones, Grim Reaper). The cover artwork was designed by Manfred Smietana / MS Art Design.

In addition to the CD itself, Unlocked & reloaded will also appear as a strictly limited edition 'wooden box' with a few surprises.