SAINTS OF DEATH Protest Earth's Destruction From Corporate Greed In "Watching Me Die" Lyric Video

Unleashing their new album, Ascend To The Throne, this past July via Head Rattle Productions Inc., Vancouver's Saints Of Death has shared their new lyric video for the track "Watching Me Die". The song is about the destruction of the Earth by corporate greed.

Recommended for fans of Pantera, DevilDriver, and Arch Enemy, check out Saints Of Death's new lyric video with its double bassist assault now.

Ascend To The Throne artwork and tracklisting:

"Call Of The Kings"

"Ascend To The Throne"

"Watching Me Die"

"God Can’t Help You Now"

"Repentance"

"You Can’t Run"

"Soldiers Of Metal"

