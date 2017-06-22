SALEMS LOTT Release Anime-Style Music Video For “Enigma”

Hollywood-based shock rock frontrunners, Salems Lott, have been making a name for themselves on the Sunset Strip since their inception in 2013, selling out venues such as House Of Blues, The Whisky A Go Go, The Roxy and Viper Room countless times. Performing a heavy speed metal sound mixed with shocking theatrics and an even more surprising look, the band have amassed fans from here to Japan with their antics and sound.

With the recent release of part one of their new two-part album series, Mask Of Morality, the band delved into socially-conscious themes on individualism, values, morality and current politics. One of the more eye-opening tracks on the album, entitled "Enigma", focuses on freedom of speech on both sides of the societal coin.

Salems Lott have just revealed their brand new music video for "Enigma". Directed by Ian Moore and produced by UWOWI, the video features custom anime-style animation depicting the band in a dystopian society whose people are on-the-verge of battle with one another. The battle stems from the dissolving of individualism and a hyper-focus on equality. Watch below.

Lead guitarist Jett Black says, "The anime portion portrays a hypothetical fictional future in which the ideology of equality attains complete dominance. Wealth, prosperity, individualism are ostracized and violently subdued. Conversely, equality and collectivism are promoted to its utter extreme. These two opposing views inevitably battle it out. Throughout the video the band symbolizes the lost archetype of yang - order - the father and all of the archetypal elements embodied. In contrast, the authoritative figures of the future and the violent activists of the modern day, embody the extreme archetype of yin - chaos - the overbearing mother."

Black adds, "Freedom of speech is the mechanism in which a healthy society remains balanced and not swayed by either extreme. In the video, we see the signs of an unbalanced extreme being pushed forward through violent suppression of free speech (opposing views). This is something we are seeing today more commonly and would ultimately lead to a Marxist 'utopian' future as the one depicted in the anime. Hence the title "Enigma" (other than censorship reasons): The nature of an ideology that is deeply damaging/authoritative but masquerades under the innocent good intentioned guise of compassion (while any opposing view is vilified), which makes it so mysterious, ambiguous and hard to identify as the problem. The shadowy figure silencing individuals through force and its extended intimidation."

Salems Lott is:

Monroe Black - Lead Vocals, Lead Guitar

Jett - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Kay - Lead Bass, Vocals

Tony F. Corpse - Drums

(Photo - Hector Puig)