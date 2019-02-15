SAMAEL To Re-Release Groundbreaking Albums Lux Mundi & Solar Soul; New Lyric Video For "In The Deep" Streaming

Swiss black metal pioneers, Samael, are back and will re-release their legendary albums Lux Mundi and Solar Soul on April 19th via Napalm Records.

Samael awakened on the 14th of July 1988 when brothers Xytraguptor and Vorphalack loaded their musical gear into an atomic bunker. Almost 20 years after that day the band experienced a rebirth with the release of Solar Soul (2007). The album, co-produced by longtime producer Waldemar Sorychta and mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Within Temptation) is now fully remastered and will be released with the addition of nine bonus tracks (two remixes, six instrumental songs, one live track).

After resurrecting black metal in the early '90's with their debut album Worship Him, introducing symphonic metal in 1994 with Ceremony Of Opposites and pionieering industrial metal with Passage in 1996; Samael released Lvx Mvndi in 2011, a record that built a bridge over the 20+ years of the band's history by melting all sides and personalities of the band into a masterpiece. Now the album has been remixed from stems, remastered and will be released with the addition of seven bonus tracks.

Watch a new lyric video for "In The Deep" below, and stay tuned for further details.

(Photo - Joseph Carlucci)