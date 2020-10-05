SAMHAIN / MISFITS Track "Halloween II" Covered By Members Of INTEGRITY, DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, INCENDIARY, LIFE'S QUESTION; Video

Two Minutes To Late Night is back with a new cover. A message follows:

"And thus the spooky season begins! We covered Samhain/The Misfit's 'Halloween II' with a bunch hardcore folk so put on your masks and let's open up this socially distanced pit.

"This is our 24th bedroom cover made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we're going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them. Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon here."