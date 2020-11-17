SAMMY HAGAR Addresses False Rumours Of VAN HALEN Return With WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On Guitar - "There's No Talk Of Reunion Or A Tribute"

At the end of October, late Van Halen guitar legend Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, responded to an online post suggesting Van Halen will resurface with Wolfgang stepping into his father's shoes in the band lineup.

The claims were made via a post at the Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook, then shared to Twitter by user @MetalSludge. The post stated that "there is a good strong possibility that the band is no over (like it or not) this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp. Sammy Hagar: Vocals, Michael Anthony: Bass Guitar, Alex Van Halen: Percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing......"

Wolfgang isn't having it, and addressed the rumour pointedly, stating: "This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

During a new interview with ABC News Radio, Sammy Hagar addressed the rumours of a Van Halen reunion / tribute band, saying "there's no talk of reunion or a tribute with me, that's for damn sure. When (Wolfie and Alex) want to do something, when they think it's time, if they get together and said, 'Hey, would you come out and sing some songs?,' you're damn right I would. But (for me) to talk about that, hell no."

Hagar also says that when he's able to play shows again with his current group The Circle -- which features Anthony -- he doesn't plan to perform more Van Halen songs than they already do.

"Eddie was…one of the greatest (guitarists who) ever walked this earth, and it was such an honor to play with him," Sammy maintains. "And now that we'll never do it again, when we play those songs, I will play 'em with all my heart. But I'm not going to try to become a Van Halen tribute band."

Check out The Circle's recent tribute to Eddie below.

Everybody has a name they are born with. Having one of the most recognizable names in entertainment, Wolfgang Van Halen has been preparing to release music from his solo band Mammoth WVH for some time. That plan was altered when his father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen called him and told him his cancer had returned. Wolfgang decided to put everything on hold to be with his father through his battle. During that time, Wolfgang was writing material for his upcoming solo album (available via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records in 2021) for which the first single “Distance” would be born. The song is available via all digital service providers here. An official music video can be found below.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

Writing the song and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for Mammoth WVH, “Distance” is an open letter to his father - one Wolfgang was fortunate to play for his dad and would become a favorite of Eddie’s - declaring “no matter what the distance is, I will be with you.”

The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music’s most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

“I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

An organization that is very close to the Van Halen family is the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. Eddie was very supportive of the organization via numerous donations throughout his lifetime. Following in his father’s footsteps in another way, Wolfgang is donating his portion of all proceeds from “Distance” to the foundation.

"Our connection with Eddie grew out of his generous nature, his delight in seeing kids learn and play music, and ultimately understanding what’s important in life. Eddie lived out loud through his music, and I believe that he wanted to see that kind of expression ignite in the students. Music saved him and he loved giving back through what we do for kids through the power of music. Thank you, Eddie. We’ll never forget you." - Felice Mancini, the President and CEO of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

About Mammoth WVH: First impressions last a lifetime. Wolfgang Van Halen has prepared a lifetime to make his first impression with his solo band Mammoth WVH. The songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist worked tirelessly on material that would become his debut album - scheduled for release in 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. Playing every instrument and singing each and every note, his music presents a personal and powerful perspective, balancing memorable hooks and tight technicality. As many times as audiences have experienced his talent alongside the likes of Tremonti, Clint Lowery, and of course, Van Halen, Wolfgang prepares to step into the spotlight with his own brand - Mammoth WVH - for the very first time now.

About The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation: The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation (MHOF) was inspired by the acclaimed motion picture Mr. Holland’s Opus, the story of the profound effect a dedicated music teacher had on generations of students. The Foundation keeps music alive in our schools by donating musical instruments to under-funded music programs, and providing vital services to school districts nationwide, giving economically-disadvantaged youth access to the many benefits of music education, leading them to success in school, and inspiring creativity and expression through playing music. Over 24 years, more than 33,000 instruments have been donated to 1,579 schools across the country. Visit https://www.mhopus.org for more information.