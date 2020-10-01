SAMMY HAGAR Announces Birthday Bash Pay Per View Event From Catalina Island

Veteran rocker Sammy Hagar has hosted his annual birthday bash at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for years. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, however, Hagar has opted to move the party to Catalina Island, California and broadcast it as part of a pay-per-view event.

Hagar: "I have been trying to make the birthday bash available to anyone and everyone for over 20 years. The way I see this unbelievable gift under the dark cloud of COVID-19 is, we all had to roll up our sleeves, put on our thinking caps and this beautiful wonderful exotic island sitting right in front of our faces gave us the thumbs up. It's going to be hard to beat the parties we've thrown for nearly 30 years in Cabo, but I have a good feeling about this birthday bash. Come join the party – for the first time we all get to be there. It's coming via PPV from the beach to your house!"

The birthday bash will feature Hagar and his band, The Circle, plus a number of special guests. The event will be filmed on October 8th, but organizers have made it clear that no in-person viewing will be allowed on land. An official statement reads: "The entire surrounding area will be social distanced and enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department. The only way it can be viewed in person is to be on a boat."

The bash will air via pay-per-view stream on Saturday, October 17th at 6:00pm PST. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on October 6th via Nugs.tv.

Sammy & The Circle recently released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing Sammy Hagar & The Wabos' "Sympathy For The Human". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "This song has always been one of my favorite's from the Wabo era. Whenever we started a show with this song it always ended up being a great one. Sympathy for the Human - ain't it the truth."

Sammy Hagar's ongoing AXS TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, will kick off its fall run on Sunday, October 4 at 9 PM, EST / 6 PM, PST. The air dates and guests are listed below.

October

4 - Only in America with Brooks & Dunn

11 - Memories of Money with James Hetfield & George Thorogood

18 - Training Dai with Pat Monahan

25 - Passing the Torch with Chris Daughtry

November

1 - With Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather

8 - One-Hour Special (details tba)