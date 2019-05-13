SAMMY HAGAR Announces Second Annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show; RICHIE SAMBORA, VINCE NEIL, NIGHT RANGER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, EXTREME, STEEL PANTHER And Others Confirmed

Sammy Hagar's second annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show is scheduled for September 28 - 29 at Huntington State Beach, California. An announcement video can be found below.

Joining Sammy & The Circle are Richie Sambora, The Beach Boys, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, Night Ranger, Blue Öyster Cult, Extreme, Steel Panther, Tony Lewis from The Outfield, Patty Smyth and Scandal, and more.

Sammy will be there with a drink in hand, feet in the sand - and wants to invite you to come join for a weekend of hits at Huntington Beach, CA. The beach party is going to be bigger and better than last year with double the fun, food, drinks, music, and cars. Last year sold out, so when the tickets go on sale on Thursday, make sure to get yours quick.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 16 at 7 AM, PT. More information here.