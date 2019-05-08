SAMMY HAGAR Dismisses The Idea Of Retirement - "I Think I'm As Good As I've Ever Been" (Audio)

Appearing alongside his bandmates in The Circle (Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson, and Jason Bonham) at Monday night's (May 6th) Trunk Nation L.A. Invasion at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, vocalist Sammy Hagar discussed the chances of him retiring any time soon, which are slim to none.

Hagar: "I'm think I'm as good as I've ever been. And I'm not bragging, I'm just saying. And if I felt like I didn't have it, if I walked out on stage and didn't have it - and I've seen plenty of people like that - I probably would stop. I mean, I really would. I don't think I would do it anymore if I would start embarrassing myself. So you all let me know."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their debut album of original material, Space Between, on May 10 via BMG. The album cut, "Affirmation", is available for streaming below.

Space Between can be pre-ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation":

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" lyric video:

Tour dates:

May

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

(Photo - Leah Steiger)