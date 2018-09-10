SAMMY HAGAR Hoping For "One More Credible Music Experience" With New Album Space Between

“It’s about the misconception that money is the root of all evil, because the truth of the matter is, that it isn’t money at all,” says Sammy Hagar, talking to Wendy Rhodes of The Broward Palm Beach New Times about his forthcoming album with The Circle, titled Space Between, set for release in January 2019.

“You can feed the poor, you can heal the sick, you can make people happy, you can stop a war with money, but it’s greed that is the problem. That’s what the whole record is about. It’s what I discovered by being both rich and poor.”

Later in the interview, Hagar admits to being rather lachrymose and jokingly claims to be just short of bipolar. He says he's the good-time, happy-go-lucky guy everyone knows, but he is also someone else. “I am the biggest softy wimp,” admits The Red Rocker. “I’m a frickin’ bawler. It’s embarrassing. I can’t go to movies because the lights come up at the end and I’m sitting here, all teared up, crying like a baby.”

Hagar is unapologetic about his sensitivity. He embraces it. “I think it’s what makes me an artist and what makes me able to still write songs at this stage of my life. I’m so easily inspired. The most important thing is giving love,” says Sammy. “Without it, we’re fucked.” Then, with a teaser from one of his new songs, he adds, “Without it, you’re dealing with the Devil. He’s at sea level now.”

Today Hagar’s attention is focused on the success of Space Between, which he hopes to release in January 2019. He says this album will likely be his last, and he would love to snag a Grammy for it. “That’s my bucket list: to have one more credible musical experience in my life. I think I did it, and I hope it’s as good as I think it is. I’ve been double-parked in the rock 'n' roll business for 40 years, and I want a stamp on my validation so I don’t have to pay to get out.”

In other news, Sammy Hagar has announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th. The event will be headlined by Sammy Hagar & The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: