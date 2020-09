SAMMY HAGAR Improvs Over JOE SATRIANI's "Up In Flames"; Video

In the new video below, Sammy Hagar improvs over Joe Satriani's "Up In Flames".

"Joe having me play guitar amongst some of the greatest guitarists on earth is like me asking Joe to sing on one of my records with Robert Plant, Stephen Tyler, Axl Rose.... I think you get the picture. When in doubt of what to do, just f***ing do it!" - Sammy Hagar

"Sammy is rock ’n’ roll! One thing I miss about Chickenfoot is playing rhythm guitar on stage while Sammy rips up a few solos. Put a Les Paul in his hands, plug it into a Marshall amp, turn it up, and he delivers the goods. He’s a natural. Watch him alternate between melodic phrases and face-ripping lines over 'Up In Flames'." - Joe Satriani

"At the heart of it is my love for composing unique and moving music for the electric guitar. I love the journey as much as the end result. With this compilation of backing tracks you get to peak behind the curtain a bit and experience that journey as I built the songs in the studio. And, of course, you can play along!" - Joe Satriani

Stripped x Three features full backing tracks from the complete Shapeshifting, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards and"Is There Love in Space? albums, a special digital compilation booklet with original liner notes and credits and it is all packaged within a replica Joe Satriani Ibanez signature guitar USB stick and custom case. Pre-order here.

