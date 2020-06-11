SAMMY HAGAR Issues Message To The Class Of 2020; Video

"I was asked by my local hometown high school to film a message to the Class of 2020," states a message from Sammy Hagar. "I would like to share it with all 2020 graduates across the country. Congratulations!"

AXS TV has released the video below, recapping Part 1 of Season 5 of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip.

"Can't get enough of Rock & Roll Road Trip? Don't worry. We'll be back this fall with even more jam sessions, insightful interviews, and maybe even a few more off-roading adventures."