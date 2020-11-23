SAMMY HAGAR, KEVIN CRONIN, JOE SATRIANI Confirmed For "Love You Madly: A Benefit for Santa Cruz Fire Relief" Streaming Event

On Saturday, December 5 at 10 PM, EST join Nugs.tv for Love You Madly: A Benefit for Santa Cruz Fire Relief - a special night of music and personal messages from musical luminaries including Sammy Hagar, Boz Scaggs & Bonnie Raitt, Kevin Cronin, Joe Satriani, Los Lobos, Colin Hay, and more.

Other acts featured in the stream include Rogue Wave, Laurie Lewis, The String Cheese Incident, T Sisters, Victor Krummenacher, Twiddle, and Prairie Prince.

Also included will be original artwork, moving photography, and examples of how funds have already been put into action to help families. The event will be hosted by featured guest emcees, including acclaimed journalist Ben Fong-Torres, radio personality Bonnie Simmons, Santa Cruz journalist Wallace Baine and others.

For more information visit santacruzfirerelief.org. Those inspired to donate to the fund before the stream can do so at cfscc.org/loveyoumadly.