SAMMY HAGAR Receives Adopt The Arts Humanitarian Award; Fan-Filmed Video Footage

"When you get bit by the charity bug, it makes you feel good. Anything that makes you feel good is addicting. And the more you do stuff like this, pretty soon you just say, I'm ready to dedicate my whole life to it," said Sammy Hagar on January 31st at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The above quotation came from Hagar's acceptance speech, after Matt Sorum presented him with the Adopt The Arts Humanatiran Award for his impressive work as a philanthropist. Video footage of this speech, as well as the evening's musical entertainment, can be seen below.

Kings Of Chaos, led by drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) took the stage that night to pay tribute to Hagar. Other Kings Of Chaos members include: Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Robert Deleo and Dean Deleo (Stone Temple Pilots), Steve Lukather (Toto), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Stevie Salas (Rod Stewart), and Franky Perez (Apocalyptica).

Adopt The Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funding arts programs in public elementary schools. Co-founded in 2012 by Guns N' Roses drummer, Matt Sorum, and mother-of-two, Abby Berman. Supported by Jane Lynch and others. It is the mission of Adopt The Arts Foundation to bring together well-known artists, public figures, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the general public to save the arts in America's public schools.