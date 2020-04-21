SAMMY HAGAR, ROB THOMAS Shred To SANTANA’s “Smooth”; Video

Sammy Hagar goes to the town he grew up in to sit down with Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas. He later surprises his hometown by jumping onstage for an unforgettable rendition of Santana's “Smooth”. This episode of Sammy’s Rock & Roll Road Trip premieres April 26 on AXS TV.

Other guests this season include Queen guitarist Brian May, multi-talented guitar virtuoso Joe Walsh, Grammy-winning country artist Tanya Tucker, heavy metal mainstays Extreme, and former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone. The series will return later in the year with six additional all-new episodes, once production can safely commence again, but until then set your DVR for the season premiere Sunday, April 19th at 8:30/7:30c.