SAMMY HAGAR - Rock & Roll Road Trip Sneak Peek Video Feat. STEVE LUKATHER, KENNY ARONOFF

On this Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, Sammy heads to Kenny Aronoff's studio in Los Angeles to meet up with Steve Lukather of Toto to talk about working with Michael Jackson and the state of the music industry today. Later Steve brings in his son and the four of them jam a Cream classic.

Watch a sneak peek below, and don't miss the all-new episode this Sunday at 9/8c, only on AXS TV.