SAMMY HAGAR's Barn Jam Session With BROOKS & DUNN; Rock & Roll Road Trip Sneak Peek Video

Sammy Hagar's ongoing AXS TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, will kick off its fall run on Sunday, October 4. A preview of the upcoming episode can be seen below.

"We're picking up where we left off on our Rock & Roll Road Trip with a little country detour with Brooks & Dunn. Sammy Hagar heads outside Nashville to Ronnie Dunn’s unique ranch where the Country star raises a different kind of livestock. We'll take a little tour before joined by the other half of the dynamic duo, Kix Brooks, joins us to talk how they've stayed together for over 30 years and kick off a barn burner of a country jam. Get a sneak peek above and join us for the full episode this Sunday, October 4th at 9/8c."

Upcoming Rock & Roll Road Trip episodes:

October

4 - Only in America with Brooks & Dunn

11 - Memories of Money with James Hetfield & George Thorogood

18 - Training Dai with Pat Monahan

25 - Passing the Torch with Chris Daughtry

November

1 - With Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather

8 - One-Hour Special (details tba)