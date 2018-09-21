SAMMY HAGAR's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos (Car Stories) Episode #18: "LaFerrari"; Video

In episode #18 of Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll P̶h̶o̶t̶o̶s̶ Car Stories, Sammy Hagar tells us how he acquired his super exclusive and super fast LaFerrari. Hint: it involves tequila!

Sammy recently announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th. The event will be headlined by Sammy Hagar & The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: