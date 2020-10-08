SAMMY HAGAR's Rock & Roll Road Trip: Deleted Scenes With BROOKS & DUNN
Sammy Hagar's ongoing AXS TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, kicked off its fall run on Sunday, October 4. The clip below features deleted scenes where Sammy talks with Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn about what's next for the dynamic duo.
Upcoming Rock & Roll Road Trip episodes:
October
11 - Memories of Money with James Hetfield & George Thorogood
18 - Training Dai with Pat Monahan
25 - Passing the Torch with Chris Daughtry
November
1 - With Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather
8 - One-Hour Special (details tba)