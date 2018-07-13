SAMMY HAGAR - Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll Car Stories Episode #16 - 1984 Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer

Sammy Hagar is back with his Fractured Rock & Roll Car Stories, this time looking at his 1984 Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer and how it played a part not only in "I Can't Drive 55", but also landing him as the lead singer for Van Halen! Check it out:

In other news, Sammy Hagar has announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th.

Headlined by Sammy Hagar And The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: