SAMMY HAGAR - Sammy’s Fractured Rock & Roll Photos #14: BRET MICHAELS / Cabo Wabo (Video)

Sammy Hagar is back with a new edition of Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos. See the video below.

"In this #throwbackthursday clip Sammy shares about Bret Michaels jumping up on stage for a birthday bash at the Cabo Wabo Cantina!"

Last Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, (AXS TV) featured Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. In this deleted scene, Sammy checks in with Kroeger on how you sustain a musical career after a big hit.

The next episode, on Sunday, April 29th, features Foreigner's Mick Jones.

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance. Upcoming episodes feature an eclectic array of guest appearances including Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, The Who icon Roger Daltrey, heavy metal pioneer Rob Halford; classic rock hit makers Foreigner, Canadian alt-rockers Nickelback and more.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.