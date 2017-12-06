SAMMY HAGAR Streaming Red Til I’m Dead Film Clips Featuring EDDIE MONEY, TOBY KEITH; Video

Sammy Hagar has released a couple of clips from this epic multi-night birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which premiered in movie theatres nationwide last night, December 5th.

The two videos below feature Toby Keith and Eddie Money:

On Wednesday, January 31st, at The Avalon Theatre in Hollywood, California, Adopt The Arts Foundation will host an extraordinary evening to honor Sammy Hagar

"Musician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Sammy Hagar has demonstrated decades of influence on our modern culture. We are grateful to be able to showcase not only his talent, but his personality, and a style that has been an incredible inspiration to fans around the world," reads a press release.

Kings Of Chaos, led by drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) will take the stage that night to pay tribute to Hagar. Other Kings Of Chaos members include: Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Robert Deleo and Dean Deleo (Stone Temple Pilots), Steve Lukather (Toto), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Stevie Salas (Rod Stewart), and Franky Perez (Apocalyptica).

Adopt The Arts is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funding arts programs in public elementary schools. Co-founded in 2012 by legendary Guns N' Roses drummer, Matt Sorum, and mother-of-two, Abby Berman. Supported by Jane Lynch and others. It is the mission of Adopt The Arts Foundation to bring together well-known artists, public figures, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and the general public to save the arts in America's public schools.

Further details and ticket info can be found at this location.