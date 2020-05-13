SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cover BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD's "For What It's Worth" In Lockdown Sessions #6; Video

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time covering Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "OK folks here you go... 'For What It’s Worth'! Buffalo Springfield had so much talent in one band. This song is one of our favorites. We really had a blast doing this one and experimenting with visual overdubs."

Everyone remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Rock & Roll Road Trip's Sammy Hagar. Check out this video from AXS TV: