SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform Intimate SiriusXM Show In Los Angeles; Video

On Tuesday night (May 7), Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, performed an intimate show, to air on SiriusXM Channel 101 on May 10, at The Troubador in Los Angeles, California. Video footage, posted by Alex Vigil, can be seen below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release their debut album of original material, Space Between, tomorrow (Friday, May 10) via BMG. Space Between can be pre-ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation":

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" lyric video:

Tour dates:

May

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

(Photo - Leah Steiger)