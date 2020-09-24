SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform "Sympathy For The Human" In Lockdown Sessions #10; Video

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing Sammy Hagar & The Wabos' "Sympathy For The Human". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "This song has always been one of my favorite's from the Wabo era. Whenever we started a show with this song it always ended up being a great one. Sympathy for the Human - ain't it the truth."

Sammy Hagar's ongoing AXS TV show, Rock & Roll Road Trip, will kick off its fall run on Sunday, October 4 at 9 PM, EST / 6 PM, PST. The air dates and guests are listed below.

October

4 - Only in America with Brooks & Dunn

11 - Memories of Money with James Hetfield & George Thorogood

18 - Training Dai with Pat Monahan

25 - Passing the Torch with Chris Daughtry

November

1 - With Kenny Aronoff & Steve Lukather

8 - One-Hour Special (details tba)