SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Release 30+ Minute Experimental Short, Space Between: The Film (Video)
October 1, 2019, an hour ago
Space Between is an experimental short film based on Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s concept album of the same name. Watch below.
The movie follows the main character, John, through a gluttonous and greed-filled arc of his life where newly inherited money consumes him as he chases an endless circle of drugs, gambling and parties. After bottoming out, he must make a choice to go back to that lifestyle or confront his own demons and begin a path toward enlightenment and truth.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle's debut studio album, Space Between, can be ordered here.
Space Between tracklisting:
"Devil Came to Philly"
"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"
"Can't Hang"
"Wide Open Space"
"Free Man"
"Bottom Line"
"No Worries"
"Trust Fund Baby"
"Affirmation"
"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"
"No Worries" video:
"Affirmation" video:
"Can't Hang" video:
"Trust Fund Baby" video: