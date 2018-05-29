SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene With TROMBONE SHORTY Streaming

In this exclusive deleted scene from Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy Hagar and Trombone Shorty talk through the truly unique music scene and culture of New Orleans.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.