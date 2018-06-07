SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Featuring POISON Frontman BRET MICHAELS To Air This Sunday; Trailer Available

Bret Michaels, multi-Platinum selling frontman of the chart-topping band Poison, jams with Sammy Hagar in an all-new episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip airing Sunday, June 10th at 9pm Eastern / 6pm Pacific, on AXS TV.

In this exclusive first look filmed at Bret Michaels’ home in Arizona, the singer-songwriter discusses the secret to his and the band’s long-lasting success, which spans 35 years and world-wide sales of over 45 million. According to Michaels, “No matter what, that moment that you hit the stage, nothing else matters. All I want to do is go out there and just play for our awesome three generations of fans. The music brings it all together.”

Tune in to see Bret and Sammy in a crazy rock star style jam session while off-roading on Michaels’ ATV. Check out a preview now:

Music fans wanting a little variety with their summer tour package will get that very thing with the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour. Iconic rock band Poison, with all original members, are joined by Cheap Trick and Pop Evil on its trek across North America this summer.

Check out the Poison…Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018 tour at any of the stops listed below.

June

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre *

9 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

12 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center *

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheatre

14 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

17 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

19 - Toronto, ON - The Budweiser Stage

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach *

22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Art

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

24 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

* Poison, Cheap Trick, to be announced