SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Season Two Returns On July 9th; Teaser Trailer Posted

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar returns for the second half of Season 2 of Rock & Roll Road Trip with more great guests including Don Felder, Styx, Run DMC, Vince Neil, Chad Smith, Shep Gordon, and more on July 9th on AXS TV. Check out the trailer below.

Head here for the Season 2 schedule.

Hagar has released a video for “No Worries”, a track from his album, This Is Sammy Hagar, Vol 1: When The Party Started, released in November 2016. Watch below: