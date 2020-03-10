SAMMY HAGER Honours NEIL DIAMOND With "Thank The Lord For The Nighttime" Performance At Power Of Love Gala; Video

March 10, 2020, 25 minutes ago

news hard rock sammy hagar neil diamond

On Saturday, March 7, some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry gathered together to celebrate Keep Memory Alive’s 24th annual Power Of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This extraordinary celebration, honouring legendary singer, songwriter and musician, Neil Diamond, featured many musical performances and guest appearances, among them Sammy Hagar, who performed Diamond's "Thank The Lord For The Nighttime".

Says Hagar: "What an honour to sing a very special Neil Diamond song in front of the man himself. PS. Greg Phillinganes and his musicians rocked the house at the annual Keep Memory Alive Power Of Love gala. What a night, what a cause, what a town. #VivaLasVegas"



