SAMMY HAGER On THE CIRCLE Bandmate MICHAEL ANTHONY's Possible Return To VAN HALEN - "I Will Take The Time Off While He Goes And Does It"; Audio

WROR's Erica Banas is reporting that the rock and roll rumor mill has been working overtime lately when it comes to Van Halen and the continued buzz around Michael Anthony potentially rejoining the band for an upcoming tour.

"Nothing has officially been confirmed," says Banas, "but if a tour does take place, Anthony will have to work around his current commitments with The Circle, the band he’s in with former Van Halen bandmate Sammy Hagar, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson. The Circle has a new album, Space Between, coming out May 10, but in a recent conversation on Talkin’ Rock with Meltdown, Hagar has no problem with Anthony taking part in a potential Van Halen reunion, if there is one."

Sammy Hagar on Michael Anthony and the Van Halen reunion rumours:

“There is no confirmation about a VH tour. I ain’t here to tell you ‘yes’ or ‘no’ if it’s going to happen, if it’s not going to happen. But Mikey is my dearest friend in the world. He’s my favorite bass player and singer on the planet [and] to be in a band with, and we will continue to be in a band our whole life.

"But if there was an opportunity for him to go play in Van Halen again just to mend that up, just to keep that sour note from being in his head for the rest of his life, he has my blessings. I will take the time off while he goes and does it. We have already talked about it, but there is nothing confirmed. I can tell you straight-up right now there has been nothing confirmed, and I ain’t gonna say it is or isn’t, because that’s not my place.

"Right now, we’re going to promote this record together that we made together, and we’re gonna do some shows. And as soon as these shows are done and we figure [out] what we want to do, we’ll go book some more and keep doing it. Mikey is in The Circle. He’s my bass player. He’s my fellow singer. He’s my bandmate. He’s my dear friend. He’s my soul brother.”

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently released a video for "Trust Fund Baby", the first single from their upcoming debut album of original material, Space Between, which can be pre-ordered here and will be released on May 10th through BMG. Watch the clip below:

The band, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will kick off their 23-city North American beginning on April 19th in Reno, NV and extending through June 7th in Chicago, IL. Rock greats Vince Neil and Night Ranger will join the tour as special guests on select dates of the tour. Get tickets here. Tour itinerary is listed below.

Every ticket purchased to the North American tour will include one (1) CD copy of the new album Space Between (The Lewiston, NY show at ArtPark is not part of this offer). In addition, a digital copy of Space Between will also be delivered to customers who redeem the CD. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions on how to redeem their copy that will be mailed to them on May 10th.

Pre-order the album Space Between now and receive an instant download of “Trust Fund Baby”. Fans can also watch a lyric video for the track, below.

Hagar explained, “The 10 songs on the ‘Space Between’ are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album. They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me.”

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Trust Fund Baby" lyric video:

Tour dates:

April

19 - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV

20 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

22 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

23 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

26 - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre - Laughlin, NV

27 - Route 66 Casino - Albuquerque, NM

30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May

1 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

3 - Winstar Casino - Thackerville, OK

4 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino - Tulsa, OK

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

With the upcoming release of Space Between, the band harnesses the depth of their artistic experiences and seminal collaborative sound with Hagar's prolific writing vein to produce an album that builds and explodes, song after song, around the concepts of money, greed, enlightenment and truth.

Formed in 2014, the acclaimed supergroup featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.

BMG signed a worldwide label deal with Sammy Hagar & The Circle for the new album, Space Between, and will also include select Hagar catalog titles.

(Photo - Leah Steiger)