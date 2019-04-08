SAMSARA To Release Reap What You Sow EP Next Month; "Deathwish" Music Video Streaming

Yuma, Arizona metallic-hardcore band, Samsara, has released a music video for their new single, “Deathwish”, from the band’s forthcoming EP, Reap What You Sow, out on May 24 via Innerstrength Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the EP here.

“'Deathwish' is a growth of our musical capabilities. Heavy but melodic, we push the boundaries of what samsara is used too. Bringing a bigger and meaner sound to our listeners. A new chapter in the samsara camp so get those metal horns ready.” - Samsara

The heavy-hitting new EP, Reap What You Sow, is a massive step forward for one of Arizona’s most promising metallic-hardcore bands. Like their intense live performances, Samsara gave their all in recording the EP, leaving blood, sweat and gripping emotion ingrained in each and every riff.

“This record was written with real life struggles of the everyday men and women that suffer with addiction and depression. Too not only inform them of the consequences but also help mend the broken wounds. Ever riff and melody perfectly crafted for what it needed to be. This record was crafted to be heavy but melodic in all the ways. Every song being a slight bit different but still keep the samsara vibe that all our listeners love.” - Samsara

Tracklisting:

"Deathwish"

"Victimized"

"Pariah"

"Nostalgia"

"Illusions"

"Scarlet Witch"

“Deathwish” video:

“Illusions" video:

Samsara consists of Dan Croutch (vocals), Billy Arviso (guitar/vocals), Vince Johnson (bass) and Daniel Castaneda (drums). With growling lows, catchy choruses and punch you in the face breakdowns the band pulls in influences from The Ghost Inside, Gideon, Wage War, and Fit For A King. Samsara’s upward trajectory began with the release of their debut EP, Bloodlines, in 2016. Following extensive touring in the US the following year, the band returned to the studio to create their next record, Reap What You Sow.