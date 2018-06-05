San Antonio’s PIOUS LEVUS Releases Debut Beast Of The Foulest Depths

San Antonio-based blackened death metal horde Pious Levus has unleashed its debut album - Beast of the Foulest Depths - on Warfare Noise Productions. Find an album stream via the Bandcamp player below:

Beast Of The Foulest Depths by Pious Levus

Former members of Thornspawn, Hod and Burial Shroud converge for 11 tracks of vile and violent blasphemy in the vein of Necrovore, Bathory, Darkthrone and Blasphemy.

Pious Levus was formed by Swornghoul (guitar/vocals) and Necroinferno (drums) in 2014. In 2016 Lord Necron (guitar) joined the fold. All three are ex-members of Texas Black Metal band Thornspawn, an early and dominant force in the Texas black metal movement co-founded by Necron and Swornghoul. During their time in Thornspawn, Necron and Swornghoul were responsible for writing what many now consider the band's most important and influential material.

After Necron left Thornspawn he started Texas hellraisers Hod while Swornghoul and Necroinferno formed Burial Shroud. It wasn't long before the unholy trio reunited to unleash their most violent band yet - Pious Levus. The band's debut album "Beast of the Foulest Depths" was released in early May to coincide with first ever live show (w/ black/death metal veterans Morbosidad). Expect unholy violence from these veterans of the Texas Metal Underground.