SANGRE Reveals “American Nightmare” Lyric Video

Los Angeles metal warriors Sangre have revealed a new lyric video for the track “American Nightmare,” the latest single from their album Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte, out next Friday, May 8 via Blood Blast Distribution.

“American Nightmare” looks at America’s epidemic of active shooter situations, specifically focusing on school shootings. As a father of three, this topic hits close to home for vocalist Henry “El Sangron” Sanchez.

“When I wrote the lyrics to ‘American Nightmare’ it brought out a lot of emotions, and really riled me up,” Sanchez says. “The fact that this had happened so many times here in the U.S., and more than anywhere else in the world, is appalling. The access to guns, the number of mentally ill people using guns and killing innocent people is out of control. The media coverage is insane. Every time I would turn on the TV, they would be talking about a new school shooting and that would go into vivid detail. I always felt like they went too far with it. A kid or someone with bad intentions could watch the news and learn how to do their very own active shooter scenario.”

With over 20 years on the musical front lines, Sangre has come to learn that longevity requires the commitment, unmatched work ethic, creative energy and unshakable determination that is central to their ethos. When it came time to write Mas Fuerte Que La Muerte, which translates to “Stronger Than Death,” Sangre found themselves in a transitional period. With shifts in the band’s longtime lineup, it seemed that the band’s future was in flux.

“There was a point when we weren't sure what the future of Sangre was going to be or if we were even going to continue at all,” says Sanchez. “It was a dark time and so much negativity was going on around us. It was at that point we all looked at each other and said, ‘We aren't dead yet.’ We began writing the new album from scratch and the music started flowing. It felt like new life was being created for the band - it felt good and helped get us through the darkness. This was therapy, and we decided to just keep writing and put our all into this new album, because we weren't going out quietly. That's when the album title and lyrical concept hit me.”

Tracklisting:

“Pharmakon”

“Call To Arms”

“Law & Disorder”

“American Nightmare”

“At What Cost?”

“Silent As The Tomb”

“43 (Cuarenta y Tres)”

“Death March”

“Hand Of God”

“R.O.O.T. (Running Out Of Time)”

“American Nightmare” lyric video: