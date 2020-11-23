SANHEDRIN Sign Worldwide Deal With Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records welcomes Brooklyn's Sanhedrin to its worldwide roster.

Formed in 2015, Sanhedrin have released two albums to-date: A Funeral For The World (2017) and The Poisoner (2019). The trio (which consists of former Amber Asylum/Lost Goat bassist/vocalist Erica Stoltz, Black Anvil guitarist Jeremy Sosville and drummer Nathan Honor) blends doom and classic metal into gripping, instantaneously memorable songs with lyrics that delve into the darker elements of humanity and the cyclical nature of destructive ideas. Thought-provoking and inherently catchy at the same time, Sanhedrin is unafraid to venture into uncharted territory.

The band will enter the studio to record their third full-length - and Metal Blade Records debut - in spring 2021.

Sanhedrin comments: "We are excited and humbled to join Metal Blade Records! Their legacy spans four decades and countless amazing artists, many of whom have inspired us over the years. We are proud to be part of its future, and look forward to what this new partnership will bring for Sanhedrin."

Stay tuned for more news about Sanhedrin coming soon.

Sanhedrin lineup:

Jeremy Sosville - Guitar

Erica Stoltz - Bass, Vocals

Nathan Honor - Drums

(Photo - Marc Braner)