SANTA CRUZ Streaming New Song "True Believer"

Finnish hard rock quartet, Santa Cruz, will release their fourth album, Katharsis, tomorrow (Friday, October 18) via M-Theory Audio. Listen to the song "True Believer" below.

Katharsis - the cover art for which was designed by Tim LeNoir (Guns N' Roses, Rolling Stones, Imagine Dragons) - can be pre-ordered on CD and neon-colored vinyl here.

Katharsis tracklisting:

"Changing Of Seasons"

"Bang Bang"

"Into The War"

"I Want You To Mean It"

"True Believer"

"Tell Me Why"

"Testify"

"Smoke Signals"

"It Was You"

"Salvation"

"Time After Time"

"True Believer":

Katharsis by Santa Cruz

"Testify" video:

"Into The War" lyric video:

"Tell Me Why":

"Changing Of Seasons" lyric video:

Santa Cruz is:

Archie Cruz - lead vocals, guitar

Toxy Cruz - drums

Ero Cruz - bass guitar, backing vocals

Pav Cruz - lead guitar, backing vocals

(Photo - Ryan Richardson)