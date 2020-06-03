São Miguel’s BURIED BY LAVA Release Debut EP Blind Truth

Buried By Lava, located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, more specifically Azores (São Miguel) volcanic islands, has released their debut EP, Blind Truth.

Produced by the band and Hugo Oliveira, the EP artwork was created by Xavier Ramos.

The band describes themselves as “from the most remote place and mountainous we are Buried By Lava...100% Azorean band, 100% North-Coast, 100% rock ‘n’ roll.”

Tracklisting:

“Spiritual Awakening”

“Gods Of Sand”

“Blind Truth”

“Rise Up”

“Inertia”

“Mental Decay”

“Till Death Do Us Apart”