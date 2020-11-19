SAOR Wins "Best Metal" Category At Scottish Alternative Music Award

Scottish folk-inspired black metal outfit, SAOR, has won a Scottish Alternative Music Award in the "Best Metal" category. The Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA’s) recognizes the best new Scottish music, shining a spotlight across an eclectic range of contemporary music genres.

Frontman Andy Marshall comments: "Thanks to everyone who voted for us, I really appreciate it. It's been a tough year, so this award means a lot. Special thanks to our manager Joe, the live band and Season of Mist for all their hard work. Cheers and hope to you guys next year!"