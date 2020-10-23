SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Looks Back On "Daddy's Not Coming Home" From A Sign Of Sublime - "The First Ever Song I Wrote"

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, has posted a new update on Facebook looking back on her 2010 solo album, A Sign Of Sublime

"I wrote this in my bedroom when I was very young, in a bad place mentally. It was the first ever song I wrote. When I was recording The Smell Of Rain with Mortiis, I sang it to my friend Suvi, who was also doing choirs on the album, and she put the original piano to the track. I never released the track. However, I got a chance to on A Sign Of Sublime. The 'failure' album I have to call it because someone who I trusted yet again took control and really trashed it sound-wise. Luckily, my awesome mate Dan saved some of it. Really, you can polish a turd sometimes.

Anyway, the phenomenal Martin Powell (My Dying Bride) re-wrote the music with the melody I had set for the track and using Suvi's piano as a guide and turned the track, for me, into something more incredible. It's not everyone's cup of tea, but yet again, it's my honesty and personal experiences that are voiced in this song."

Following the news, released on October 12th, that she would be returning to music through a new collaboration with Mortiis, former Cradle of Filth backing vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva announced via social media that she and her official Cradle Of Filth replacement Lindsay Schoolcraft - who left the band this year - will be working together.

Sarah: "Lindsay Schoolcraft & I have something up our sleeve for 2021. So stay tuned... and thank you for supporting."

Lindsay confirmed it with the following post:

