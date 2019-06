SARKE Featuring DARKTHRONE, SATYRICON Members Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Norway's Sarke, featuring vocalist Nocturno Culto (Darkthrone), bassist Sarke (Khold, Tulus), keyboardist Ander Hunstad (El Caco) and guitarist Steinar Gundersen (Satyricon), performed inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Knifehall"

"Condemned"

"Alternation"

"Strange Pungent Odyssey"

"Viige Urh"

"Barrow of Torolv"

"Dagger Entombed"

"Age of Sail"

"Primitive Killing"

"Old"