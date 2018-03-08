SATYRICON - Australia, Japan Dates Postponed Until September

Satyricon have postponed their Australia and Japan dates until September, due to personnel reasons.

Says Satyr: "We had on and off-stage personnel dropping out on us at the last minute for this tour. We would have had to really compromise on the quality of our shows, which is something that we wouldn’t want to do when we go to Australia and Japan. It’s better for us to postpone and come back and do this properly."

With the tour now in September, the revised dates are listed below.

Australia

September

4 - Capitol - Perth, Australia

6 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia

7 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

8 - Transit Bar - Canberra, Australia

9 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

Japan

September

11 - Umeda Trad - Osaka, Japan

12 - Unit - Tokyo, Japan

All tickets for all April shows are valid for the September dates.