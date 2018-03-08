SATYRICON - Australia, Japan Dates Postponed Until September
March 8, 2018, 8 hours ago
Satyricon have postponed their Australia and Japan dates until September, due to personnel reasons.
Says Satyr: "We had on and off-stage personnel dropping out on us at the last minute for this tour. We would have had to really compromise on the quality of our shows, which is something that we wouldn’t want to do when we go to Australia and Japan. It’s better for us to postpone and come back and do this properly."
With the tour now in September, the revised dates are listed below.
Australia
September
4 - Capitol - Perth, Australia
6 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia
7 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
8 - Transit Bar - Canberra, Australia
9 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia
Japan
September
11 - Umeda Trad - Osaka, Japan
12 - Unit - Tokyo, Japan
All tickets for all April shows are valid for the September dates.