SATYRICON Talks About Possible Covers Album – “There’s Gonna Be Some Folk Music; There’s Gonna Be Some Classic Hard Rock, Some Punk Rock”

In a new interview with Heavy Mag, Satyricon’s Satyr talks about a possibility of a covers album being made and what’s to be expected on it.

“I hope so, yeah,” he laughed when asked if the album was still in the pipeline. “It’s something that we’ve been playing around with for the last three or four years in between other things, and hopefully we’ll have time to pursue that next year at some point. What has been important in that project has been to try and look at the album, when we eventually do it, is going to be called Formative Oddities, and the reason for that is because that’s exactly what it is going to be about. It’s gonna be about stuff that helped shape our musical taste, but I don’t wanna do something overly obvious like putting covers of Venom and Black Sabbath in there. There’s gonna be some folk music; there’s gonna be some classic hard rock, some punk rock and perhaps also we’ll try to do some versions of electronica things that are not within the category of typical extreme metal or all of the obvious ones.”

The band's new album, Deep Calleth Upon Deep, is available in digital format, CD digipak and gatefold vinyl options and can be ordered here.

Recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on Satyricon's 2006 album, Now, Diabolical), Deep Calleth Upon Deep is not just a new collection of songs from one of extreme music's most enduring and reliable bands: this is a wholesale reinvention and a brand new era in Satyricon history.

The album's front cover is an obscure drawing from 1898 by perhaps the greatest Norwegian artist of all time, Edvard Munch.

Deep Calleth Upon Deep tracklisting:

“Midnight Serpent”

“Blood Cracks Open The Ground”

“To Your Brethren In The Dark”

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep”

“The Ghost Of Rome”

“Dissonant”

“Black Wings And Withering Gloom”

“Burial Rite”

“Deep Calleth Upon Deep” lyric video:

Satyricon have always excelled as a live band, their evocative performances increasingly becoming special events as their frequency is dialled back to accommodate the Oslo band's new 'modus operandi'. The band are set to play a European run of dates in support of Deep Calleth Upon Deep.

