SAVAGE MESSIAH Premiers "Down And Out" Music Video
April 26, 2019, 33 minutes ago
Savage Messiah have released a video for "Down And Out", the new single from their upcoming fifth full-length, Demons, out on May 17. Watch the clip below.
Demons is punctuated by sentiment more personal than anything the band have shared in the past. Singer and guitarist Dave Silver describes a band reborn on the new record. “I looked at what we’ve done in the past and knew we could be taking this band way further,” says Silver. “When you become a parent, your worries become multi-faceted,” he explains. “You worry about what happens to you and those around you. It’s the weirdest thing, the love you feel for your child, almost indescribable. I’ve never thrown myself into my lyrics like that before.”
Demons also sees a shift in production for Savage Messiah. After making four albums with Scott Atkins, the group enlisted producer David Castillo, renowned for his work with metal stalwarts including Opeth, Dimmu Borgir and Soilwork. The album was mixed by Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Kreator) at his Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.
The following formats are now available for pre-order:
- Black LP + CD
- Standard CD Jewelcase
- Digital Album
Tracklisting:
"Virtue Signal"
"What Dreams May Come"
"Heretic In The Modern World"
"Parachute"
"Under No Illusion"
"Down And Out"
"The Lights Are Going Out"
"The Bitter Truth"
"Until The Shadows Fall"
"Rise Then Fall"
"Steal The Faith in Me"
“Under No Illusions” lyric video:
To promote their new record, Savage Messiah will play three release shows in the UK and will be on tour with Symphony X in May and June. Find all live dates below.
Demons album launch shows:
May
2 - Manchester, UK - Academy
3 - London, UK - The Camden Assembly
4 - Glasgow, UK - The Garage Attic
May (with Symphony X)
7 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao
8 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
10 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
11 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon
12 - Rome, Italy - Orion
14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
16 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
17 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
18 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
19 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
21 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
24 - Helsinki, Finland - Nosturi
26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
29 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
31 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
June (with Symphony X)
1 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
4 - Coventry, UK - Empire
5 - Holmfirth, UK - Picturedrome
6 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom
7 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
More dates...
May
30 - Mannheim, Germany - The New Wave Of Heavy Metal Festival
October
14-21 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday
Savage Messiah are:
David Silver - Vocals, Guitar
Mira Slama - Bass
David Hruska - Guitar
Charly Carretón - Drums
(Photo - Ross Halfin)