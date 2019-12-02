SAVATAGE's Gutter Ballet Album Turns 30, Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Looks Back - "It Was A Very Special Time In My Life"

Savatage guitarist Chris Caffery has checked in with the following look back to the band's Gutter Ballet albumn, released in 1989:

"Thirty years ago today (December 1st) this classic metal record saw its first release date! It remained on metal and hard rock radio for over a full year! It was the metal radio album of the year in 1990. We filmed a video for this song later this month. We filmed it in Alphabet City New York. The temperature was about 4 degrees I believe with wind chills way below zero! Fitting for the arrival of this current storm! January we hit the road for the start of a 10 month tour. It was a very special time in my life."

Caffery officially joined the band in 1989. He had been playing rhythm guitar and keyboards offstage on the band's Hall Of The Mountain King tour cycle prior to being made a full member. He didn't play on the Gutter Ballet album, but was credited with guitars and keyboards and was pictured in the album's booklet "both to prepare the fans for the line-up they'd see on tour and confirm his permanent member status". Despite this, Caffery left the band after the Gutter Ballet tour for personal reasons, but kept writing music with frontman Jon Oliva and would later return to Savatage during the second half of the '90s.