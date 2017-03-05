SAVATAGE / TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Performs "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" With JIMMY STURR ORCHESTRA; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) recently performed with the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL. Check out the clips below featuring performances of "Rebel Rouser", "The Stumble", "Takin' Care Of Business" and "The Devil Went Down To Georgia".

Caffery continues to take a track-by-track look at his 2005 solo album, W.A.R.P.E.D. He offers an inside look at the song "God Damn War" below.

Caffery: "This next song was actually the original title track; 'God Damn War'. I changed the title to W.A.R.P.E.D out of respect for the TSO audience that may take offense to the title using those words.

The character of War sings this song. In this song, War is gloating about his ability to make people miserable, basically. When I sing 'God Damn War' it can be taken as three different deliveries. People cursing out war...as just a label for the war or War himself patting himself on the back as to say 'Way to go war...or how about that?'

The delivery of this song uses my most aggressive timbre I can muster! There's some fun King Diamond like spirit voices and some really fun machine gun guitars! This song is very metal and was many of the critics favorite of the heavy songs that I released when the original 7 W.A.R.P.E.D songs were a bonus CD with the Faces CD. Jeff and Dave again on bass and drums. Myself on everything else! The very end of the song is actually the intro to a song that was called 'Obtain Power', which we never recorded in full...maybe one day!

'God damn war...it's a fools horizon...God damn war...no one seems to mind me...'

Peace!"

